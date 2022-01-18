Phala.Network (PHA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

