PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. PainReform has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.84.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PainReform by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PainReform during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PainReform during the second quarter worth $49,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in PainReform by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PainReform during the third quarter worth $62,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

