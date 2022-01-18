Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:OPSSF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.88. 130,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,280. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

