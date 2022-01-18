Onooks 1-Day Volume Hits $430,832.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001648 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. Onooks has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $430,832.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

