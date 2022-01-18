Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NSTB remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,390. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.