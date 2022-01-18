Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the December 15th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,040. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.