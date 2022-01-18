Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $122.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $637.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $640.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $668.75 million, with estimates ranging from $665.80 million to $671.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

MPAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 41,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,800. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $343.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

