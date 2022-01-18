Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Tops $48.20 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $48.20 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00331639 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

