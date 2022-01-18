Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.
MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MTH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.29. 264,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,980. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
