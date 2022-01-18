Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

MTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.29. 264,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,980. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

