Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the December 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MBIN traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,490. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75.

Merchants Bancorp shares are set to split on Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

