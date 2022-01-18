Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

MAT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

