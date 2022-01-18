LunchMoney (LMY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 111.7% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $317,175.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

