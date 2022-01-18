John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.67. 59,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

