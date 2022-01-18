JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.50) to €23.60 ($26.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.41) to €23.80 ($27.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF remained flat at $$25.80 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

