Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) Short Interest Update

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 333.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 500,906 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,719,000.

ITQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 337,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Itiquira Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

