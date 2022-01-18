Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 166,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

