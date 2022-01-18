Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $250.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 39.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $5.73 on Monday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

