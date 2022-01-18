Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post sales of $36.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.42 million and the highest is $36.62 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $139.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.01 million, with estimates ranging from $147.92 million to $156.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 151,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.77 million, a PE ratio of 493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

