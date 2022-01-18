Gentarium (GTM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,294.69

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Gentarium has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Gentarium has a market cap of $104,294.69 and $107.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,055,130 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

