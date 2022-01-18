GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 386,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 383,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

