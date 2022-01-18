GAMB (GMB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $170,713.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. GAMB has a market cap of $11.09 million and $170,713.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

