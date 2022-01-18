First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.67 Million

Brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $14.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.51 million to $14.89 million. First Community posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $59.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $59.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.52 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $60.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000. First Community has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Community during the third quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $561,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

