Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.84. 2,134,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,080. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

