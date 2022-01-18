Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $72.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $73.14 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $214,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEA stock remained flat at $$22.67 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 524,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,440. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

