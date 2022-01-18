DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $2,987.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003141 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010422 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,622,785 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

