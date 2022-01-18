CVCoin (CVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,172.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $13,172.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

