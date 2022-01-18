Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Reaches $133.97 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $133.97 million and $627,323.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00070592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.53 or 0.07588621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.43 or 0.99742025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007753 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 156,117,574 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

