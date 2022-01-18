Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $34.67

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.53. 327,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

