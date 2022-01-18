Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 112,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,640. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

