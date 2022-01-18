BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 66.0% in December

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE BPMP traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 503,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 59.72% and a net margin of 129.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

