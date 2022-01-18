BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.09. 124,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

