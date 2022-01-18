bitCNY 24-Hour Volume Tops $445,508.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $445,508.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

