Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:BVS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.65. 93,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -293.00. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bioventus by 234.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bioventus by 192.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

