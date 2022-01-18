Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BALY. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.66. 594,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,169,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

