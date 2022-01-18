Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,962,000 after buying an additional 463,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.85. 687,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,560. Autohome has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autohome will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

