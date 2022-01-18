Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0083

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $24,693.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.