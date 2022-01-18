Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce sales of $53.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of AAOI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 755,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,990. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.