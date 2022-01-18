Analyzing Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 67.27% 8.10% 2.91% Logan Ridge Finance 9.80% -2.04% -0.81%

16.9% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stellus Capital Investment and Logan Ridge Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.97%. Logan Ridge Finance has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $56.66 million 4.52 $20.19 million $2.06 6.38 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.16 155.56

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Stellus Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million and with revenues ranging from $15 million. The fund target companies operating in the fields of food, technology, health, consumer and retail. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for growth, acquisition, mezzanine and management buyout transactions with an investment size ranging from $5 to $30 million. It also act as a co-investor.

