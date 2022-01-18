Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target at $238.08

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.43.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.