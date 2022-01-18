Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce sales of $244.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the highest is $248.50 million. 2U posted sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $945.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.43. 1,972,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in 2U by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 359,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 2U by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in 2U by 79.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

