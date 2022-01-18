American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report $26.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $26.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $107.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.40 million to $108.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,761 shares of company stock valued at $501,943. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $632,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 268,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,600. American Superconductor has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.