Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ambow Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,690. Ambow Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.