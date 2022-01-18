Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $350.53 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Algorand has a market cap of $8.69 billion and $350.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00205141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00443127 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00077646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,909,237,590 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,360,762 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

