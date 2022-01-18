ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.