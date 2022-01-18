ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

In other news, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Natixis purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.