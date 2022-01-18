$76.90 Million in Sales Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce $76.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.66 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $303.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $305.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.14 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $325.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

WETF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 470,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

