$55.65 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report sales of $55.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $225.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

WASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 36,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

