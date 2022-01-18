$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to report sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on RGF shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 17,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.