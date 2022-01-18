$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) to report sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.90 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on RGF shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:RGF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 17,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,800. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

