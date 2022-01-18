$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) will report sales of $15.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

NYSE WTER remained flat at $$1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,320. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

