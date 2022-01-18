$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce sales of $144.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.55 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

DDD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $126,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 67.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 188.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

