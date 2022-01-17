ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $354.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $354.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

